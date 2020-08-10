August 10, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Alpha and Omega (AOSL) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Alpha and Omega (AOSLResearch Report), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.7% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alpha and Omega is a Hold with an average price target of $11.00.

Based on Alpha and Omega’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $107 million and GAAP net loss of $6.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.56 million.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

