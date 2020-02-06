February 6, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Alpha and Omega (AOSL) Receives a Buy from Loop Capital Markets

By Jason Carr

Loop Capital Markets analyst David Williams reiterated a Buy rating on Alpha and Omega (AOSLResearch Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 78.9% success rate. Williams covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Power Integrations, and ON Semi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alpha and Omega is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.33, a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Alpha and Omega’s market cap is currently $302.7M and has a P/E ratio of 770.62. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.04.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors.

