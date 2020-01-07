January 7, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Ally Financial (ALLY) Receives a Buy from Barclays

By Ryan Adsit

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Buy rating on Ally Financial (ALLYResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ally Financial with a $37.33 average price target.

Based on Ally Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.91 billion and net profit of $381 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.8 billion and had a net profit of $290 million.

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

