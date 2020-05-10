Allscripts (MDRX) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 8, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Allscripts (MDRX – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 46.8% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Allscripts with a $8.35 average price target, a 51.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Allscripts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $451 million and GAAP net loss of $18.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $442 million and had a net profit of $375 million.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, connectivity, information solutions, and related professional services. It operates through the following segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions; Population Health; and Netsmart. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment involves in the sale of clinical software applications and financial and information solutions. The Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions. The Netsmart segment operates in the home care and behavioral healthcare information technology field throughout the United States. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.