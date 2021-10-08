Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.38, close to its 52-week low of $20.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 43.8% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allogene Therapeutics with a $39.57 average price target, which is a 64.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.92 and a one-year low of $20.58. Currently, Allogene Therapeutics has an average volume of 702.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALLO in relation to earlier this year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.