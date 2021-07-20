July 20, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Allianz SE Unsponsored ADR (ALIZY) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Commerzbank

By Ryan Adsit

Allianz SE Unsponsored ADR (ALIZYResearch Report) received a Buy rating from Commerzbank analyst Commerzbank yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.70.

The the analyst consensus on Allianz SE Unsponsored ADR is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

The company has a one-year high of $26.85 and a one-year low of $17.39. Currently, Allianz SE Unsponsored ADR has an average volume of 178.6K.

Allianz is a global insurance group offering insurance and asset-management services. The insurance business is organised in three segments: property-casualty insurance, life and health insurance, and asset-management. Allianz is one of the largest asset managers in the world.

, , ,
