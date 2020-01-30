January 30, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Timothy Willi from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Alliance Data Systems (ADSResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.48, close to its 52-week low of $99.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 80.8% success rate. Willi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Global Payments, and Shopify.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alliance Data Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.67.

The company has a one-year high of $182.95 and a one-year low of $99.20. Currently, Alliance Data Systems has an average volume of 765.6K.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

