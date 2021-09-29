Allegiant Gold (AUXXF) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Allegiant Gold (AUXXF – Research Report), with a price target of $0.85. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 34.8% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Endeavour Silver, and Comstock Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allegiant Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.85.

Allegiant Gold’s market cap is currently $25.62M and has a P/E ratio of -33.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AUXXF in relation to earlier this year.

Allegiant Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and developement segmentof gold. Its projects include Bolo, Browns Canyon, Clanton Hills, Eastside, Four Metals, Goldfield West, Mogollon, Overland Pass, White Horse Flats, and White Horse North projects. The company was founded on September 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.