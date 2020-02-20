Alleghany (Y) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Phil Stefano from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Alleghany (Y – Research Report), with a price target of $915.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $821.63, close to its 52-week high of $847.95.

Stefano has an average return of 10.2% when recommending Alleghany.

According to TipRanks.com, Stefano is ranked #1274 out of 5992 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alleghany with a $907.50 average price target, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $900.00 price target.

Based on Alleghany’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $90.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $712 million.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.