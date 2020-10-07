Alkermes (ALKS) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

In a report released yesterday, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Alkermes (ALKS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 55.7% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alkermes is a Hold with an average price target of $19.00, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Alkermes’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $248 million and GAAP net loss of $29.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $280 million and had a GAAP net loss of $41.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALKS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in July 2020, Michael Landine, the SVP, Corp Dev., Alkermes, Inc. of ALKS bought 5,523 shares for a total of $99,966.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification. The company was founded on May 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.