Alkermes (ALKS) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Chris Shibutani maintained a Buy rating on Alkermes (ALKS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.65, close to its 52-week low of $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 43.3% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alkermes is a Hold with an average price target of $22.83.

The company has a one-year high of $37.75 and a one-year low of $16.95. Currently, Alkermes has an average volume of 1.5M.

Alkermes Plc IS a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include the brands Aristada and Vivitrol. The company was founded on May 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.