Alimera (ALIM) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on Alimera (ALIM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.68.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alimera with a $20.50 average price target.

Based on Alimera’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALIM in relation to earlier this year.

Alimera Sciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the U.S. and International geographic segments. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration, and retinal vein occlusion.