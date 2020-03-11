March 11, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

By Austin Angelo

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley reiterated a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUFResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is ranked #1238 out of 6215 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alimentation Couche Tard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.05.

The company has a one-year high of $34.62 and a one-year low of $26.50. Currently, Alimentation Couche Tard has an average volume of 11.1K.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands.

