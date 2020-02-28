Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Industrial Alliance Securities and Morgan Stanley gave Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst David Quezada maintained a Buy rating on Algonquin Power & Utilities yesterday and set a price target of C$19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Quezada is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 74.7% success rate. Quezada covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northland Power, Fortis, and Emera.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.11, a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$16.00 price target.

Algonquin Power & Utilities’ market cap is currently $7.75B and has a P/E ratio of 18.64. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.30.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a diversified utility company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets.