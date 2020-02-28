February 28, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

By Carrie Williams

After Industrial Alliance Securities and Morgan Stanley gave Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst David Quezada maintained a Buy rating on Algonquin Power & Utilities yesterday and set a price target of C$19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Quezada is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 74.7% success rate. Quezada covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northland Power, Fortis, and Emera.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.11, a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Algonquin Power & Utilities’ market cap is currently $7.75B and has a P/E ratio of 18.64. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.30.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a diversified utility company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019