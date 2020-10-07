Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Receives a Hold from William Blair

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 55.8% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $151.75, representing a 27.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P. Squinto and Leonard Bell in January 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.