January 19, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

By Austin Angelo

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov assigned a Buy rating to Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXNResearch Report) on January 14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 47.5% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $148.91, representing a 31.6% upside. In a report issued on January 7, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $141.86 and a one-year low of $94.59. Currently, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.68M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019