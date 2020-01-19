Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov assigned a Buy rating to Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN – Research Report) on January 14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 47.5% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $148.91, representing a 31.6% upside. In a report issued on January 7, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $141.86 and a one-year low of $94.59. Currently, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.68M.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P.