February 13, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods

Alembic Global Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Huntsman (HUN)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on Huntsman (HUNResearch Report), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.5% and a 31.3% success rate. Ahmed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

Huntsman has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50.

Based on Huntsman’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion and net profit of $30 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.24 billion and had a net profit of $87 million.

Huntsman Corp. manufactures chemicals for the plastics, automotive and construction industries. The company operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials and Textile Effects.

