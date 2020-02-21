Alembic Global Reiterates a Buy Rating on Venator Materials (VNTR)

Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed reiterated a Buy rating on Venator Materials (VNTR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.8% and a 32.5% success rate. Ahmed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, LyondellBasell, and Celanese.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Venator Materials with a $4.58 average price target.

Based on Venator Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $526 million and GAAP net loss of $19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $484 million and had a GAAP net loss of $69 million.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives.