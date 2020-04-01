Alembic Global Maintains Their Buy Rating on Venator Materials (VNTR)

In a report issued on March 30, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on Venator Materials (VNTR – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -15.8% and a 29.0% success rate. Ahmed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, LyondellBasell, and Celanese.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Venator Materials is a Hold with an average price target of $3.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Venator Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $464 million and GAAP net loss of $174 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $484 million and had a GAAP net loss of $69 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment consists of functional additives, color pigments, timber and water treatment businesses. The company offers its products under the brands TIOXIDE, HOMBITAN, HOMBITEC, UVTITAN, ALTRIS, DAVIS COLORS, GRANUFIN, FERROXIDE, HOLIDAY PGMENTS, COPPERAS RED, HOMBIKAT, DELTIO, SACHTOLITH, ECOLIFE, and NICASAL. Venator Materials was founded on April 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Wynyard Park, the United Kingdom.