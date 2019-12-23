Alembic Global Keeps Their Buy Rating on Olin (OLN)

Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed maintained a Buy rating on Olin (OLN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.2% and a 39.8% success rate. Ahmed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

Olin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.69.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.32 and a one-year low of $15.38. Currently, Olin has an average volume of 2.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OLN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester.