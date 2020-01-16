Alembic Global Keeps a Buy Rating on LyondellBasell (LYB)

In a report issued on January 13, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on LyondellBasell (LYB – Research Report), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.7% and a 40.1% success rate. Ahmed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and Celanese.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LyondellBasell with a $105.44 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $98.91 and a one-year low of $68.61. Currently, LyondellBasell has an average volume of 1.68M.

LyondellBasell Industries NV operates as an independent chemical company, which engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International, Intermediates; and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology.