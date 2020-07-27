Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Gets an Outperform Rating from Cowen & Co.

Uncategorized

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral reiterated an Outperform rating on Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) on June 21 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.39.

Albireo Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.25, representing an 118.2% upside. In a report issued on June 24, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 48.8% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Pliant Therapeutics, and Avidity Biosciences.

Based on Albireo Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.55 million and GAAP net loss of $31.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $570K and had a GAAP net loss of $16.66 million.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline includes A4250, Elobixibat, and A3384. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.