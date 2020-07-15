Alamos Gold (AGI) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq maintained a Hold rating on Alamos Gold (AGI – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $8.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.24, close to its 52-week high of $10.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 76.9% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Lundin Mining, and Kinross Gold.

Alamos Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.47, which is a -8.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Based on Alamos Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $177 million and GAAP net loss of $12.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $156 million and had a net profit of $16.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 199 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AGI in relation to earlier this year.

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining, and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.