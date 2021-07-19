Akerna (KERN) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Akerna (KERN – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $7.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Buck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Lightpath Technologies.

Akerna has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.44 and a one-year low of $2.17. Currently, Akerna has an average volume of 1.16M.

Akerna Corp. is cannabis compliance, inventory tracking technology company. It engages in the provision of enterprise resource planning technology. Its products enable cannabis businesses and government agencies to manage the cannabis supply chain from seed-to-sale and collect and synthesize valuable data. The company was founded IN 2010, and is headquartered in Denver, CO.