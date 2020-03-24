Aker ASA (AKAAF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on Aker ASA (AKAAF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of NOK640.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.00, equals to its 52-week high of $54.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -34.2% and a 17.9% success rate. Hodee covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as TechnipFMC, Total SA, and Repsol.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aker ASA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00.

The company has a one-year high of $54.00 and a one-year low of $40.40. Currently, Aker ASA has an average volume of 2.

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments.