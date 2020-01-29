Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akcea Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Akcea Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $31.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $70.56 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of drugs globally to treat patients with rare and serious diseases using antisense technology. Its primary focus is developing TEGSEDI, a therapy that treats the polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.