Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report issued on August 5, Yaron Werber from Cowen & Co. assigned a Hold rating to Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.60.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akcea Therapeutics with a $35.50 average price target.

Based on Akcea Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.07 million and GAAP net loss of $42.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $37.32 million.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of drugs globally to treat patients with rare and serious diseases using antisense technology. Its primary focus is developing TEGSEDI, a therapy that treats the polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults. It also offers a mature pipeline of novel drugs including AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx. The company was founded in December 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.