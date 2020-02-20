AK Steel Holding (AKS) Got Some Good News

CFRA analyst Matthew Miller upgraded AK Steel Holding (AKS – Research Report) to Buy today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.84.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AK Steel Holding with a $3.40 average price target.

Based on AK Steel Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $33.4 million.

AK Steel Holding Corp. engages in the production of flat-rolled carbon; stainless and electrical steel products, primarily for the automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, distributors and converters markets. The firm operates steelmaking and finishing, coke, and tube manufacturing plants.