February 19, 2020   Analyst News, Financial

Aircastle (AYR) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on February 14, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Aircastle (AYRResearch Report), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.20, close to its 52-week high of $32.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 62.6% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, First American Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aircastle with a $32.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.47 and a one-year low of $18.63. Currently, Aircastle has an average volume of 398.1K.

Aircastle Ltd. engages in the lease, finance, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment. It employs a balanced approach to investment and capitalization. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

