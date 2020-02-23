February 23, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Airbus Group SE (EADSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on February 21, Daniele Ridolfi from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSFResearch Report), with a price target of EUR158.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.32.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $163.39, representing a 15.5% upside. In a report issued on February 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR156.00 price target.

Based on Airbus Group SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.93 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.83 billion.

