Airbus Group SE (EADSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on February 21, Daniele Ridolfi from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR158.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.32.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $163.39, representing a 15.5% upside. In a report issued on February 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR156.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Airbus Group SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.93 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.83 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.