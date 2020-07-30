Airbus Group SE (EADSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Hallam maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSF – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR84.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallam covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rolls-Royce Holdings, Leonardo SpA, and BAE Systems.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.93, which is a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR90.00 price target.

Based on Airbus Group SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.63 billion and GAAP net loss of $481 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.55 billion and had a net profit of $40 million.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery, and provision of aerospace products, space, and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft; Airbus Helicopters; and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircrafts; and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.