Airbus Group SE (EADSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Andrew Gollan maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSF – Research Report) on January 27 and set a price target of EUR156.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.20, close to its 52-week high of $154.75.

Gollan has an average return of 17.1% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Gollan is ranked #755 out of 5871 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $170.03 average price target, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR149.00 price target.

Based on Airbus Group SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.1 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.83 billion.

