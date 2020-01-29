January 29, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Airbus Group SE (EADSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

By Austin Angelo

Berenberg Bank analyst Andrew Gollan maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSFResearch Report) on January 27 and set a price target of EUR156.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.20, close to its 52-week high of $154.75.

Gollan has an average return of 17.1% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Gollan is ranked #755 out of 5871 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $170.03 average price target, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR149.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Airbus Group SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.1 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.83 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019