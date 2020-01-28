January 28, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

By Jason Carr

After Citigroup and Deutsche Bank gave Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Buy rating on Air Products and Chemicals yesterday and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $233.47, close to its 52-week high of $244.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Fischer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Solutions, Venator Materials, and Kronos Worldwide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Products and Chemicals with a $262.20 average price target, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $244.61 and a one-year low of $160.42. Currently, Air Products and Chemicals has an average volume of 1.07M.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas; Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa); Industrial Gases-Asia; Industrial Gases-Global; and Corporate and Other.

