Air Lease (AL) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on August 18, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Air Lease (AL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 66.3% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Lease with a $36.00 average price target, implying a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Air Lease’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $521 million and net profit of $148 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $471 million and had a net profit of $128 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Jie Chen, the EVP & Managing Director, Asia of AL sold 40,000 shares for a total of $1,160,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F. Udvar-Hazy in January 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.