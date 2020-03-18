Air Lease (AL) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Buy rating on Air Lease (AL – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.67, close to its 52-week low of $15.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, First American Financial, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Lease with a $44.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Air Lease’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $165 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $138 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity.