Air Canada (ACDVF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada (ACDVF – Research Report) on October 16 and set a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.59.

Taylor has an average return of 46.4% when recommending Air Canada.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #343 out of 7157 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Canada is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.58, implying a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.31 and a one-year low of $6.49. Currently, Air Canada has an average volume of 252.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACDVF in relation to earlier this year.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates flights in Canada, the USA, Latin America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.