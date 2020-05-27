AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Roth Capital gave AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from National Securities Corp. Analyst Ben Klieve reiterated a Buy rating on AgroFresh Solutions today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.33.

Klieve has an average return of 72.2% when recommending AgroFresh Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1325 out of 6641 analysts.

AgroFresh Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, which is a 71.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.20 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, AgroFresh Solutions has an average volume of 155.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. It offers products through the following brands: Smarter Freshness, Harvista, LandSpring, SmartFresh, AdvanStore, and ActiMist, Textar, and Teycer. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.