AgraFlora Organics International (AGFAF) Gets a Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on AgraFlora Organics International (AGFAF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $0.38. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.09, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

AgraFlora Organics International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.38.

Based on AgraFlora Organics International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $28.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.35 million.

AgraFlora Organics International, Inc. engages in providing technology in the international cannabis industry. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects in Canada. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.