Agios Pharma (AGIO) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Agios Pharma (AGIO – Research Report), with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 46.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.71, which is a 47.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Agios Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.44 million and GAAP net loss of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $91.79 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next. The company was founded by Lewis Clayton Cantley, Tak W. Mak, Craig B. Thompson and Shin-Shan Michael Su on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.