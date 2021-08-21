Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.02, close to its 52-week low of $0.93.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 27.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Agile Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.33.

Based on Agile Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.19 million and GAAP net loss of $17.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AGRX in relation to earlier this year.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.