Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on November 13, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.2% and a 37.1% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agile Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.50, representing a 191.1% upside. In a report issued on November 13, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Agile Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.83 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AGRX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Alfred Altomari, the CEO of AGRX bought 94,599 shares for a total of $166,494.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.