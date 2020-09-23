September 23, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Agenus (AGEN) Receives a Buy from William Blair

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Agenus (AGENResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 43.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Agenus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, representing a 68.8% upside. In a report issued on September 18, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Agenus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.95 million and GAAP net loss of $47.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.72 million and had a GAAP net loss of $50.63 million.

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEN1884, AGEN2034, INCAGN1876, INCAGN1949, Prophage, AutoSynVax, PhosphoSynVax, and AS-21 Stimulon. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

