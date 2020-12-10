Agenus (AGEN) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Agenus (AGEN – Research Report) on December 1 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agenus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Based on Agenus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.83 million and GAAP net loss of $51.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.94 million and had a GAAP net loss of $45.47 million.

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEN1884, AGEN2034, INCAGN1876, INCAGN1949, Prophage, AutoSynVax, PhosphoSynVax, and AS-21 Stimulon. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.