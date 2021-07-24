July 24, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

ageas (AGESY) Got Some Good News

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, HSBC from HSBC upgraded ageas (AGESYResearch Report) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.02.

The the analyst consensus on ageas is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

ageas’ market cap is currently $9.91B and has a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.76.

Ageas is a life and nonlife insurer covering Belgium, the rest of Europe, and Asia. The life insurance business accounts for more than three fourths of profits.

