ageas (AGESY) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, HSBC from HSBC upgraded ageas (AGESY – Research Report) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.02.

The the analyst consensus on ageas is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ageas’ market cap is currently $9.91B and has a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.76.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ageas is a life and nonlife insurer covering Belgium, the rest of Europe, and Asia. The life insurance business accounts for more than three fourths of profits.