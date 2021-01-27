African Gold Group (AGGFF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on January 15, Sam Catalano from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on African Gold Group (AGGFF – Research Report), with a price target of C$0.78. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.12.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for African Gold Group with a $0.61 average price target.

African Gold Group’s market cap is currently $17.88M and has a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AGGFF in relation to earlier this year.

African Gold Group, Inc. is a junior mineral exploration companies engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its gold projects include the Kobada project in Mali; and Madougou in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J. Durante on October 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.