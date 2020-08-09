Affimed (AFMD) Receives a Buy from Laidlaw

Uncategorized

Laidlaw analyst Yale Jen reiterated a Buy rating on Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) on June 23 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.81.

Affimed has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, which is an 85.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Jen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 41.4% success rate. Jen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Soleno Therapeutics, Ziopharm Oncology, and Opko Health.

The company has a one-year high of $4.91 and a one-year low of $1.42. Currently, Affimed has an average volume of 1.4M.

Affimed NV engages in discovering and developing of targeted cancer immunotherapies. Its pipelines include Innate Cell Engagers and T Cell Engagers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.