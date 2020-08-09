August 9, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Affimed (AFMD) Receives a Buy from Laidlaw

By George MacDonald

Laidlaw analyst Yale Jen reiterated a Buy rating on Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) on June 23 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.81.

Affimed has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, which is an 85.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Jen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 41.4% success rate. Jen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Soleno Therapeutics, Ziopharm Oncology, and Opko Health.

The company has a one-year high of $4.91 and a one-year low of $1.42. Currently, Affimed has an average volume of 1.4M.

Affimed NV engages in discovering and developing of targeted cancer immunotherapies. Its pipelines include Innate Cell Engagers and T Cell Engagers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019