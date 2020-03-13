Affiliated Managers (AMG) Receives a Hold from Citigroup

In a report released today, William Katz from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Affiliated Managers (AMG – Research Report), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.45, close to its 52-week low of $50.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 56.8% success rate. Katz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sculptor Capital Management, Apollo Global Management, and Raymond James Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Affiliated Managers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.75, implying a 54.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Affiliated Managers’ market cap is currently $2.41B and has a P/E ratio of 121.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMG in relation to earlier this year.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.