AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on AerSale Corporation (ASLE – Research Report) on March 15 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 69.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AerSale Corporation with a $16.00 average price target.

Monocle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in the aerospace and defense, industrial, or technology and telecommunications industries. The company was founded on August 20, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.