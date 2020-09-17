Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 35.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.90 and a one-year low of $0.42. Currently, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.85M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for ocular diseases. Its product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company was founded by Joseph H. Garder on November 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.