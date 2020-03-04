AeroVironment (AVAV) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment (AVAV – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.59, close to its 52-week low of $48.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 62.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AeroVironment with a $75.50 average price target, which is a 38.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

AeroVironment’s market cap is currently $1.29B and has a P/E ratio of 33.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.62.

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support, and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded in July 1971 by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. and is headquartered in Monrovia, CA.